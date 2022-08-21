White Sox-Guardians rained out, makeup game on Sept. 15

CLEVELAND (AP) — The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox had their Sunday game postponed due to unplayable field conditions caused by early morning rain.

No precipitation fell for more than three hours before the game was called following a delay of 2 hours, 56 minutes. Play never began as the groundskeepers kept the tarp on the infield from Saturday night.

The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 15, a mutual off-day, at Progressive Field.

It was the Guardians’ 12th postponement this season, 10 of them at home. Cleveland has played an MLB-high 10 doubleheaders.

Four of Chicago’s five postponements in 2022 have been against Cleveland.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona, Chicago manager Tony La Russa, umpire crew chief Chad Fairchild and Guardians officials met in the outfield twice during the lengthy delay, splashing water as they walked on the grass.

A large portion of left field was re-sodded following an Elton John concert that drew a capacity crowd on July 30. That specific area was deemed unplayable, forcing the game to be called off.

The tarp was rolled out immediately after Chicago's 2-0 win on Saturday, a game that was delayed by 2 hours, 55 minutes due to rain and started at 9:05 p.m.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: C Yasmani Grandal (left knee strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, but was gingerly walking around the clubhouse. Grandal was unable to put any weight on his leg Saturday after collapsing while attempting to score in the seventh.

Guardians: C Austin Hedges (right ankle sprain) remained out of the lineup for a second straight day. Hedges slid feet-first down the home dugout steps Friday while pursuing a wild pitch by Triston McKenzie in the fifth, forcing him to leave the game.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Michael Kopech (4-9, 3.25 ERA) starts Monday at Kansas City in a game rescheduled from the lockout. Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease, who was slated to pitch Sunday, will now work Tuesday in the opener of a three-game set at Baltimore.

Guardians: RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63 ERA) starts Tuesday in the opener of a two-game series in San Diego. Civale is on a seven-start winless streak, losing twice with a 3.55 ERA over 33 innings since June 21, and has four straight no-decisions.

