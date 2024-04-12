White Sox GM Chris Getz gives timetable for Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert injuries

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago White Sox are pretty banged up just 12 games into the 2024 season.

Eloy Jiménez, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert Jr. are all on the injured list heading into this weekend's series against the Seattle Mariners.

On Friday, White Sox general manager Chris Getz offered an update on their respective recoveries.

Getz told reporters Friday before the 6:40 first pitch the team is looking at a return for Moncada after the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The Sox third baseman was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left adductor strain he sustained on Tuesday at Cleveland.

Robert is looking at a six-week timetable as he recovers from a right hip flexor strain.

However, the Sox could hopefully get one of the three back sooner than later Jiménez will increase his running intensity this week.

"Sometimes you go outside of the baseball realm and you look at other sports industries and maybe there’s a common theme in another league and in this case we were able to do that and came to the conclusion or I should say the estimated time of return," Getz said according to the Associated Press. "Through those conversations we were able to estimate an earlier return than we initially thought."

The White Sox are 2-10 on the season so far, with the lone bright spots being Garrett Crochet as the team's top starter, a 7-5 win over the Guardians on April 9 and a 3-2 win over the Braves on April 2.

Recently re-signed pitcher Mike Clevinger should be with the team soon, providing a boost.

"He’s in Arizona right now and we’ll get him to Charlotte shortly and continue to go from there," Getz said according to the Associated Press. "I see him joining in the next couple of weeks."