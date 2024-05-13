White Sox game postponed due to rain

CHICAGO - Monday night's game between the Chicago White Sox and the Washington Nationals has been postponed due to rain.

The team said the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3:40 p.m. The second game will begin about 30 to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Parking lots will open at 2:40 p.m.

Fans who have tickets, parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes to Tuesday's originally scheduled game at 6:40 p.m. can attend both games of the doubleheader.

Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking for Monday's game.

Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, Seatgeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase, the team said.