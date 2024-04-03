White Sox game postponed due to inclement weather
CHICAGO — Wednesday’s White Sox game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The South Siders were scheduled to take on the Atlanta Braves at 1:10 p.m.
The game will be made up June 27 at 3:10 p.m. That week, the Braves will be in St. Louis prior to the makeup game.
The Sox got their first win of the season Tuesday night 3-2 against the Braves. Starter Garrett Crochet looked good again and Paul DeJong homered.
The Cubs game is still on for 6:40 p.m. as of publication.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.