White Sox game postponed due to inclement weather

CHICAGO — Wednesday’s White Sox game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The South Siders were scheduled to take on the Atlanta Braves at 1:10 p.m.

The game will be made up June 27 at 3:10 p.m. That week, the Braves will be in St. Louis prior to the makeup game.

The Sox got their first win of the season Tuesday night 3-2 against the Braves. Starter Garrett Crochet looked good again and Paul DeJong homered.

The Cubs game is still on for 6:40 p.m. as of publication.

