White Sox game against Atlanta Braves postponed due to weather

CHICAGO - Wednesday's game between the White Sox and Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions including rain, snow and a forecast of inclement weather.

The rescheduled game is set to take place on Thursday, June 27 at 3:10 p.m.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 03: A general view of Guaranteed Rate Field after the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves was postponed due to rain, snow and a forecast of inclement weather on April 03, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ticket holders, as well as those with parking and Huntington Bank Stadium Club passes for the postponed match, can use them for the makeup game on June 27.

Further details regarding parking lot and gate information will be provided at a later time.