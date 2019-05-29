This White Sox first pitch might be the worst in the history of baseball originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Tuesday's White Sox-Royals game had an all-timer of first pitch, and not really in a good way.

There are plenty of bad first pitches in the history of baseball. It's not the easiest thing to do.

So with the caveats out of the way, this one wasn't good by the White Sox employee of the month who threw out the first pitch.

50 Cent had one of the worst first pitches ever and almost hit a photographer. This one outdoes that.

Juuuuust a bit outside 😬 pic.twitter.com/tRHeMocpXr — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 29, 2019





It would have been one thing if it was just an errant throw. Those aren't that unusual. However, the cameraman getting hit in the face takes it to another level.

It's a safe bet he thought he was out of harm's way.

White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall was there to catch the first pitch. His reaction is also must-see stuff. He goes from oh-no face to putting his hands above his head to trying not to laugh, which is probably everyone's reaction to this.

Chuck Garfien found the photographer, Darren Georgia, to talk to him during the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast.

"I honestly didn't even see it coming," Georgia said. "I took the photo and it just hit the camera. It didn't hit my head. The camera is OK. I'm OK. I'm just shocked."

Like a true pro, Georgia said the camera is OK first, as if that was more important to him.

He said he got the photo just before she released it. Georgia joked the team photographer told him that he never had that happen in 35 years of doing it.

"I'm glad I could be the first," Georgia said with a laugh.





