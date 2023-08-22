White Sox fire VP Kenny Williams, GM Rick Hahn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox, mired in one of their worst seasons in recent memory, have made a massive change in their front office leadership, firing executive VP Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox," said Jerry Reinsdorf, White Sox chairman, in a statement. "Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.

“Ultimately, the well-worn cliche that professional sports is results-oriented is correct,” Reinsdorf said. “While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership."

The White Sox are currently 49-76 on the season, 21 games out of the American League Wild Card hunt. The team is potentially poised to have one of its worst 162-game seasons in team history, putting a stunning end to a rebuild that had begun with tons of promise after the acquisitions of Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez, among others.

Williams has been with the White Sox since 1992, and had served as an executive vice president since 2011. He was the general manager when the White Sox won the World Series in 2005, snapping an 88-year drought. He held that role from 2001-to-2011, overseeing clubs that went to the playoffs on two different occasions.

Hahn has served as the team’s GM since 2011, and had overseen a rebuild that resulted in back-to-back playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021.

Last year, the White Sox missed the postseason, prompting them to hire Pedro Grifol as the club’s manager. They have struggled often this season, and are 27 games below .500 entering Tuesday's game against Seattle.

According to the White Sox, a search for a “single decision maker” will begin immediately.

