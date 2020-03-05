White Sox farm system ranked sixth-best in baseball by Milb.com

Baseball prospect ranking season marches on. Not all the reviews are positive, but this one is.

Milb.com released its top 10 farm systems in baseball on Thursday and the White Sox cracked the list. They ranked sixth.

This comes a few days after Keith Law ranked the White Sox farm 13th in baseball.

Not many teams can match four prospects like Luis Robert, Michael Kopech, Andrew Vaughn and Nick Madrigal. All four were ranked in the overall top 40.

It is a notable dropoff after those four though and Robert, Kopech and Madrigal should all graduate off these prospects lists sometime this season. The explanation for the ranking takes a deeper look at the system as a whole:

It's no secret that this is a top-heavy system and an older one at that -- the White Sox placed last in our 21-and-under talent rankings. But that top's as heavy as it gets. ... The dropoff from the top four is steep, although Jonathan Stiever is worth watching in his second full season, but make no bones about it: the Sox are the only club with four prospects ranked among MLB.com's top 40. That counts for a lot.

Worst in the league in 21-and-under talent isn't a good sign for the long-term health of the farm system, but the White Sox have a lot of young talent on the major league team and some more coming quickly. The years of the White Sox minor league system ranking in the upper echelons of the majors will likely be gone soon. However, at that point, the White Sox expect to be contending for playoff appearances and not in need of a young talent injection.

