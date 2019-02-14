White Sox fans put their arms to the test in fastest pitch contest in the cold originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Anyone who has ever competed in a sport has dreams of showing off their stuff on a big stage.

While this wasn't Game 7 of the World Series, some White Sox fans got a chance to throw in the bullpen at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday for a fastest pitch contest hosted by the team.

The prize for the winner was a VIP trip for two to White Sox spring training. Tom Petermann, a White Sox fan who recalls going to the old Comiskey Park growing up in the 80s, won with a fastest pitch of 76 mph.

Andy Gertonson also threw 76 so they had a pitch-off to decide the winner. Petermann edged the extra throw 73-72.

It's a cold one but our fans are throwing 🔥🔥🔥! #SoxSpeedPitch pic.twitter.com/51OygLStBk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 13, 2019

"It was the most unbelievable experience," Petermann said. "I grew up wanting to be a reliever. I wanted to do this kind of thing, come into the bullpen. Just to be able to pitch in here where so many people I've followed and wanted to be, it was fantastic. It didn't matter to me, whether or not at that point to win. It was cool to be out here."

Each contestant had two throws to reach their top speed. There were no bonus points for accuracy though. Plenty of the attempts were way out of the strike zone.

It was below 20 degrees so it was far from ideal conditions for reaching maximum velocity. Multiple contestants complained about trying to keep their fingers and hands warm. Petermann had a bit of a secret weapon that he noticed not all the contestants utilized.

"Everybody in line was sitting there with their hands out," Petermann said. "I took the hand warmers they gave us and my hands were warm the whole time. That's why I was waiting until the last second because I was just trying to keep my hands warm so I could feel the ball."

Despite the weather, some of the fans still had fun with the competition. One fan showed up in a Manny Machado-inspired jacket that said "Pay Manny" on the front with Machado and 300 (presumably for his prospective contract's dollar amount?) on the back. Another delivered his pitch in the fastpitch softball style.

Petermann got the prize, but said he was making the trip to Arizona for White Sox spring training anyway.

"A little dirty secret, I was already going but I get to go now with my dad," Petermann said. "Just the two of us so that's really exciting. I love going to spring training. That's the best thing to do during the winter."





