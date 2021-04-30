White Sox fans erupt in cheers after Bears picked Justin Fields

Sox fans erupt in cheers after Bears picked Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears fans are EXCITED that the Bears were able to make a reasonable trade up in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Bears fans have been longing for a quarterback savior for decades, and there is a lot of confidence Fields is the chosen one.

Fans are so excited they erupted in spontaneous cheers and high-fives while watching Game 2 of a White Sox-Tigers double header.

Fans on the South Side are HYPED about the Justin Fields pick pic.twitter.com/i2GCgoT4jI — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) April 30, 2021

There wasn't much going on in the game as Dylan Cease waited for a ball to throw another pitch, but the camera caught fans high-fiving and cheering while looking at their phones.

Clearly push notifications from the MyTeams app that the Bears drafted Fields.

It feels like a lot of the bad feelings from the 2017 NFL Draft blunder has finally be put to bed.

Now the White Sox need to win that 2021 World Series.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!