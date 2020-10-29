White Sox fan Jimmy Garoppolo reacts to Tony La Russa managerial hire

White Sox fan Jimmy G approves of La Russa managerial hire originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Chicago White Sox hired former A’s manager Tony La Russa to be their skipper for the 2021 season. He already has the approval from ... Jimmy Garoppolo?

Yep.

The 49ers quarterback, who grew up in the Chicago area as a White Sox fan, said he was pretty stoked about the hire.

“I actually just saw that,” Garoppolo told reporters Thursday. “My brothers, we’re all in a group text, so they shot that out. I’m happy about it. It’s exciting.”

Jimmy G said he didn’t pay much attention to how the White Sox did this season, but regardless, he always rides with the Sox.

“But, yeah, White Sox all day, baby,” Garoppolo added.

Jimmy G and the 49ers head into a Week 8 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks riding a two-game winning streak. But at 4-3, San Francisco remains in last place in the stacked NFC West. The rivalry matchup essentially is a must-win for the 49ers if they have any shot at taking the division.

Although the Seahawks are in first place at 5-1, their defense has allowed 479 yards per game, so Garoppolo and the 49ers should be able to feast.

Maybe a 49ers win will bode good luck for La Russa's tenure on the southside of Chicago ... baby.

