White Sox executive named Perfect Game's new commissioner: 'I want to make a difference'

Chicago White Sox executive Dennis Gilbert will be named commissioner of Perfect Game on Thursday, becoming the second commissioner of the world’s largest youth baseball and softball scouting service.

“It’s a privilege to be part of such a great organization," Gilbert said. “I want to make it even better and help kids achieve their dream, particularly kids in underserved communities.’’

Gilbert, the former agent who still gains the most attention for negotiating Bobby Bonilla’s famous deferred contract that pays him $1.19 million annually through 2035, is widely known for his philanthropic efforts throughout baseball. He’s the former founder of the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation while leading the way for an inner-city baseball field at Southwest Community College in Los Angeles for the RBI Youth Program.

Gilbert, who wrote the first check for baseball’s RBI program and helped pay for its baseball field in Los Angeles, says his goal is to provide more opportunities for underprivileged youth throughout the country.

“I want to make a difference in Perfect Game," Gilbert said, “which I believe is the best youth program in the country. I want to see more underprivileged youth playing baseball and softball. Perfect Game provides that opportunity."

Gilbert, who was inducted into LA’s Jewish Hall of Fame, played minor league baseball for the Boston Red Sox before becoming an agent. He co-founded the Beverly Hill Sports agency with Rick Thurman, and joined the White Sox in 2001 as a special assistant to chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

“I have some goals here raising money for underprivileged kids that haven’t been able to afford playing in these tournaments in the past," Gilbert said. “I want to enhance their development for youth baseball anyway I can, which hopefully leads to opportunities in college and professional baseball."

Gilbert, who will officially be announced as commissioner Thursday afternoon, will begin his duties next week at the World Wood Bat Association Championship in Jupiter, Fla.

“As a player, very successful agent and now valued executive, Dennis Gilbert has devoted his life and career to the game of baseball," Reinsdorf said in a statement. “He cares passionately for the game, understands the important role amateur baseball plays for the professional game, and is intimately involved in supporting scouting and development of baseball across the country. Given all he has already done for youth baseball during his career, he is literally a perfect fit for this role as commissioner.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dennis Gilbert named Perfect Game baseball's new commissioner