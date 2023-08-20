White Sox evaluating whether ‘dramatic changes' are needed, report says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox are in the midst of a disappointing 2023 season, and the club is evaluating whether some serious changes are needed as their rebuild hits a significant roadblock.

The 48-75 White Sox have one of the worst records in the league, and after a trade deadline that saw them sell off several high-profile pieces, the team is exploring whether more dramatic steps are needed.

According to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the White Sox are conducting a “series of internal interviews to determine whether dramatic changes are needed inside the front office or the coaching staff” for next season.

According to Nightengale’s report, General Manager Rick Hahn has one year left on his deal, while manager Pedro Grifol is in the first year of a three-year contract.

The disappointment is palpable on the South Side, as the Sox own the fourth-worst record in Major League Baseball and the fourth-worst run differential in the league.

Currently, the team is on pace for just 64 wins after back-to-back losses against the Colorado Rockies. That would give them their fourth-worst win total in a 162-game season, and would mark the second time in the last five full seasons that they have won fewer than 65 games.

The White Sox will have some money to spend in the coming season, with Mike Clevinger holding a mutual contract option for the 2024 season. Tim Anderson and Liam Hendriks both have club options for $14 million and $15 million, respectively, and Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus will both be hitting unrestricted free agency.

