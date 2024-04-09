For White Sox, the eclipse is on the bats; shut out for 4th time in 10 games

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Chicago White Sox are having trouble scoring runs early this season.

Actually, just scoring a run.

The White Sox were shut out for the fourth time already — in 10 games — Monday at Progressive Field in Cleveland, as the Guardians followed the total solar eclipse by winning first-year manager Stephen Vogt’s home debut, 4-0.

For the White Sox, it’s their bats that are suffering from an eclipse.

Chicago dropped to 1-9 with its fifth consecutive loss and has scored an MLB-low 16 runs, a paltry average of 1.6 per game and the team’s fewest in 10 games since 1968.

The White Sox went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position Monday, leaving them with an .091 average in those situations.

Overall, the White Sox have now been outscored by 30 runs in what’s been an awful start to 2024.

“It’s tough not to press, because there is a giant scoreboard out there,” second baseman Nicky Lopez said. “If there was a magic switch we could put on, we would.

“We’ve got to just keep moving on.”

And Chicago wasn’t much better in the field Monday, committing three errors, two by third baseman Yoán Moncada.

“Feeling sorry for ourselves isn’t going to work,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “This team is based on pitching and defense, so we’ve got to clean up mistakes as we go, and we’ve got to win these types of ballgames.”

Ramirez homers

José Ramírez hit a two-run homer for the Guardians, his 100th at Progressive Field.

Three hours after fans chanted, “José, José, José, José,” while the sun was blocked by the moon for several minutes, Ramírez connected in the fifth inning off Bryan Shaw and helped the Guardians improve to 8-2.

They have won five straight, surpassing any winning streak in 2023.

As far as Vogt was concerned, his first game in Cleveland couldn’t have been scripted any better.

“We got the win, José Ramírez hits a homer, starting pitcher goes into the sixth and (closer) Emmanuel Clase finishes the game,” Vogt said. “I mean, that’s what people want to see.”

It was Ramírez’s 174th career homer, moving him past Al Rosen for the most by a third baseman in Cleveland history.

Triston McKenzie (1-1) pitched 5.2 innings for Cleveland, off to a surprising start and its best since 2011. The right-hander combined with four relievers on a four-hitter, with Clase working the ninth.

Tanner Banks (0-1) made the start for the White Sox and took the loss, but the lefty pitched well in 2.1 innings, allowing a run on just two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Solar eclipse

Vogt’s first game in Cleveland was preceded by the spectacular eclipse that lived up to the hype. The 39-year-old former catcher joined players on the field and wore solar-safe glasses to watch the celestial event.

“I thought it was really cool,” Vogt said. “What blew my mind was how dark it got, not necessarily the sun. That was pretty cool to see, but just how dark and cold it got.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Vogt also enjoyed Ramírez’s shot into the right-field seats.

McKenzie, meanwhile, was limited to just four starts last season due to elbow issues. Not only are the Guardians hoping he stays healthy, they need the 26-year-old to take on a larger role with ace Shane Bieber about to have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

“It was huge for me to be able to go out there and put up zeros,” McKenzie said. “I could feel energy in the stadium. Not only the fans, but from the guys here after having a long road trip.”

Trainer’s room

White Sox: All-Star OF Luis Robert (right hip flexor) was hurt while running the bases on April 5 at Kansas City. Grifol adamantly denied that a timetable has been set for his return. “That’s nonsense,” he said. “To set a date for his recovery is not in anyone’s best interest. He’s a premium athlete that prepares really well.” Robert missed 3½ months with a more severe version of the injury in 2021.

Guardians: Bieber received a warm ovation when he was introduced during pregame ceremonies. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner is expected to have surgery this week. Bieber had been dominant in his first two starts despite elbow soreness.

Up next

White Sox RHP Michael Soroka (0-1, 4.91 ERA) starts the second game of the series against Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (2-0, 2.31 ERA) on Tuesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 5:10 p.m.

