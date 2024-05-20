White Sox designate Brad Keller for assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox made a couple of roster moves Monday prior to the start of their series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Right-handed pitcher Dominic Leone, 32, has been reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Leone has been sidelined since May 5 with lower back tightness. He's 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA and three holds in 17 relief appearances this season.

Additionally, the team designated right-handed pitcher Brad Keller, 28, for assignment. Keller is 0-2 with a 4.86 ERA in five appearances, including two starts, for the White Sox in 2024.

The team's 40-man roster is now set at 39 players following the moves.

