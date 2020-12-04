White Sox, Cubs fans go crazy on Twitter as Len Kasper moves to South Side

Twitter erupts as Sox, Cubs fans react to Len Kasper news originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Len Kasper is taking his talents south.

No, not South Beach. But more like 8.1 miles south of Wrigley Field.

In a shocking move, Cubs’ 16-year television play-by-by voice Len Kasper will be making the move from to the South Side to call games on radio. He will be paired with Sox radio mainstay Darrin Jackson.

The news broke around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night and, if you were up around that time, Twitter was pure chaos. The news was just as earth-shattering if you missed the late news and woke up to it Friday morning.

Let’s just say that White Sox fans are a little fired up about the news:

First the White Sox steal Eloy and now we’ve stole Len Kasper. I hope from the field to the radio booth that Cubs fans go through Hell. — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) December 4, 2020

Len Kasper knows this is about to be a White Sox town. Cubs fans are gonna have a meltdown — Jay Modelski (@JayModelski24) December 4, 2020

This is still a huge surprise. White Sox now have arguably two of the best PxP men in baseball in Jason Benetti and Len Kasper. I can’t wait to continue to watch Jason and Steve and listen to Len and DJ.



White Sox broadcasts were already stellar but this makes them even better! https://t.co/wcL7OG7po1 — Ryan Klimcak (@RyanKlimcak) December 4, 2020

Story continues

And in a broadcasting sense of Newton’s Third Law of Motion, for every reaction, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Let’s take a look on how some Cubs faithful are taking the news:

I wish him the best, the Sox fans are so lucky. But it hurts to lose him. The Sox now have Benetti, Stone AND Kasper. Unreal. I think I’m most upset about the rumored replacement for Len. — Liz Carrera (@lizcarrera6) December 4, 2020

Len Kasper who in my opinion is the heart of the cubs and really when you heard his voice you just knew that’s how Cubs baseball is supposed to be announced, is leaving to join the white Sox booth?? Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get more f’ed up it did😭 I’m speechless. — Caleb Thomas (@CalebThomas870) December 4, 2020

I was just getting over that @kschwarb12 is no longer a cub... then @LenKasper you gotta drop this 🤬 on me. Hope @whitesox fans appreciate what they are getting. Nothing like a call from Len. I am sad now 😢 — Kelly (@GryffindorCubs) December 4, 2020

May I present .... THE CHICAGO CUBS*



*May not include Theo Epstein, Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr., Jon Lester, Ben Zobrist, Len Kasper, or Kris Bryant. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) December 4, 2020

Oof.

Imagine if Twitter existed in 1981 when longtime White Sox broadcaster Harry Caray announced he was joining the Cubs?

The plot should thicken even more with Kasper behind the mic when the White Sox and Cubs play each other in Spring Training. And don’t forget the two Crosstown series next year: Aug. 6-8 at Wrigley and later that month (27-29) on the South Side.

Who’s ready for 2021?

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Len Kasper knows this is about to be a White Sox town. Cubs fans are gonna have a meltdown — Jay Modelski (@JayModelski24) December 4, 2020