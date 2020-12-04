White Sox, Cubs fans go crazy on Twitter as Len Kasper moves to South Side

Joe Collins
·4 min read

Twitter erupts as Sox, Cubs fans react to Len Kasper news originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Len Kasper is taking his talents south.

No, not South Beach. But more like 8.1 miles south of Wrigley Field.

In a shocking move, Cubs’ 16-year television play-by-by voice Len Kasper will be making the move from to the South Side to call games on radio. He will be paired with Sox radio mainstay Darrin Jackson.

The news broke around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night and, if you were up around that time, Twitter was pure chaos. The news was just as earth-shattering if you missed the late news and woke up to it Friday morning.

Let’s just say that White Sox fans are a little fired up about the news:

 

 

 

 

And in a broadcasting sense of Newton’s Third Law of Motion, for every reaction, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Let’s take a look on how some Cubs faithful are taking the news:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oof.

Imagine if Twitter existed in 1981 when longtime White Sox broadcaster Harry Caray announced he was joining the Cubs?

The plot should thicken even more with Kasper behind the mic when the White Sox and Cubs play each other in Spring Training. And don’t forget the two Crosstown series next year: Aug. 6-8 at Wrigley and later that month (27-29) on the South Side.

Who’s ready for 2021?

 

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest Stories