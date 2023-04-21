White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announces he's in remission from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Not much has gone well for the Chicago White Sox this month, but they got some very good news on Thursday.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced via Instagram that he has entered remission and is "cancer-free" after completing his final round of chemotherapy earlier this month. The 34-year-old was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a serious form of cancer in the lymphatic system, in January.

Hendriks showed multiple photos from his journey battling cancer, with the following caption:

How It Started VS How It’s Going….

REMISSION. 🙏🏻

It’s official. I’m cancer free.

It remains unclear when Hendriks could return to the White Sox, as becoming cancer free doesn't mean he will immediately be in playing shape. He could need additional treatment, as well as time to get into playing shape after missing spring training.

Liam Hendriks had some very good news on Thursday. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

With Hendriks out, the White Sox have used former starter Reynaldo López as their closer so far this season. He entered Thursday with a 6.23 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 8.2 innings with three saves in four opportunities.

Hendriks, a three-time All-Star and two-time AL Reliever of the Year, is coming off a season in which he posted a 2.81 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 57.2 innings with 37 saves in 41 opportunities. He led the AL in saves in 2021 with 38.