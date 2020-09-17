White Sox clinch first postseason berth since 2008, become first AL team locked into October

The Chicago White Sox have ended their 12-year postseason drought.

Chicago punched its ticket with a 4-3 victory against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The White Sox are the first American League team to secure a spot in MLB’s expanded 16-team postseason.

MVP candidate Jose Abreu brought the White Sox back twice Thursday, first with a solo homer then with an RBI single in the seventh that countered Twins star Josh Donaldson’s go-ahead, ejection-prompting dinger. Eloy Jimenez followed with the go-ahead RBI double.

The White Sox will now set their sights on a division championship. They haven’t won the AL Central since 2008. Their lead over Minnesota grew to three games on Thursday, and the magic number for the division crown dropped to eight.

The White Sox are also making a bid for the No. 1 overall seed in the AL. While home-field won’t hold the same meaning this season, it would be a remarkable accomplishment for one of MLB’s youngest teams.

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first MLB team to nail down a postseason spot on Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez reacts on second after hitting an RBI double off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Sergio Romo during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Chicago. Yolmer Sanchez scored on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) More

