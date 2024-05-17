White Sox Charities' garage sale returns with exclusive collectibles, unique memorabilia

CHICAGO - The White Sox Charities' garage sale is back for another year at Guaranteed Rate Field!

This year's sale features game-worn jerseys, autographed baseballs and even a one-of-a-kind, life-size bobblehead of former Sox player Tim Anderson.

It hasn't sold yet, but could be yours for $1,000.

The league's spring sale is an annual tradition. It's being held on the patio and represents the largest lot of collectibles and merchandise sold by the organization each year.

All the proceeds benefit the White Sox Charities.

The nonprofit works to share the love of baseball through youth initiatives in under-served communities, helps kids and families in crisis and champions those battling cancers.

Dozens of White Sox fans and collectors have been waiting outside for hours.

One man even arrived at 8 a.m., securing the very first spot in line.

"…I've been collecting for like, 30 years, so anything I can get my hands on. Any item that's been worn, dirt stains, tar stains, anything like that…," said Edgar Latorre.

"Whether it's for their personal collection or they're trying to resell things or they're swapping – we see a lot of that, people swapping… it's a big deal for collectors," said Sarah LaPorta, senior director of community relations for the Chicago White Sox.

The sale is open until 6 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It's free to attend and so is parking in Lot E.

To enter the sale, you'll head to Gate 1 when you arrive. The event is cashless, so make sure to bring a credit card.