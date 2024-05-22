White Sox call up two top prospects ahead of matchup against the Blue Jays

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox called up two prospects Wednesday ahead of their matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to a press release from the team.

The move, which corresponded with sending Eloy Jimenez and Steven Wilson to the injured list, saw the White Sox call up right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini and outfielder Zach DeLoach from their Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights.

Nastrini, the team’s No. 8 overall prospect and top-rated right hander according to mlb.com, made two starts for Chicago back in mid-late April before being sent back down to Triple-A.

On April 15, Nastrini made his Major League Baseball debut, where he pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts, highlighted by retiring the last 11 batters he faced.

‘Out-of-body experience’: Nastrini shines in MLB debut on the mound for the White Sox

Six days later, he didn’t fare nearly as well. Nastrini made it through only three innings in an April 21 matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies, where he gave up five earned runs on six hits, five walks and three strikeouts.

The former UCLA Bruin was traded to the White Sox before the 2023 trade deadline in a package deal from the Los Angeles Dodgers that included him, Jordan Leasure and Trayce Thompson for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.

DeLoach, Chicago’s No. 29 prospect according to mlb.com, will be making his MLB debut in right field Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

The former second round draft pick came over in a February trade with the Seattle Mariners where the White Sox sent reliever Gregory Santos to Seattle in exchange for DeLoach and right-handed pitcher Prelander Berroa.

Chicago takes the field in Toronto Wednesday, with first pitch set for 6:07 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.