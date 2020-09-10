White Sox bringing James McCann back as free agent would be wise but tricky

Sox bringing McCann back would be wise but tricky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

James McCann has proven he deserves to be an everyday player in the major leagues. And this offseason, he figures to get paid to be one.

But will the White Sox be the ones handing him the contract he’s earned?

Rick Hahn’s rebuilding project has worked to the point where, for the first time in a long time, we don’t have to spend September talking about the upcoming offseason and what might happen next year. The next two and a half weeks are where the focus is right now as the White Sox chase down the franchise’s first playoff spot in more than a decade.

Forget the offseason, forget next season, there’s a postseason to be played.

But after McCann had yet another terrific night at the plate Wednesday, blasting two home runs out of PNC Park to lead an 8-1 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates, White Sox fans were probably thinking that it’d sure be nice to figure out a way to keep this dude around.

“The talent here is extremely good,” McCann said Wednesday night. “You've seen the maturity from guys like (Tim Anderson) and (Yoán) Moncada and Eloy (Jiménez) growing up. Then you mix in some veteran guys.

“Building that culture here, it's been a special thing to be a part of, and it's something I hope continues at this organization for a long time.”

But adding McCann to an already loaded long-term mix is going to be tricky.

It’s not that the White Sox don’t want to. They love the guy. But they made the decision to set themselves up with a long-term No. 1 catcher when they gave Yasmani Grandal the biggest free-agent deal in club history last year. Even though McCann was coming off an All-Star season, it was and remains a smart addition from the standpoint of dependability. Grandal long ago established himself as one of the game’s better catchers. McCann had an All-Star first half in 2019 before his numbers plummeted after the break, and it was a bit of a mystery what he’d be able to give the White Sox in 2020.

McCann has answered those questions emphatically. But moving forward, Grandal’s presence alone might be enough to send McCann searching elsewhere, because he’s earned a starting job.

Could the White Sox make it work? They could try, and they’ve shown exactly how it could work this season. One of those long hoped for “good problems to have” has played itself out as a four-man rotation of sorts involving Grandal, McCann, José Abreu and Edwin Encarnación at catcher, first base and DH. Grandal can play at all three spots, Abreu at first base and DH, McCann at catcher and DH and Encarnación at DH. Encarnación has the ability to play first base, too, but he hasn’t so far.

Wednesday night was the blueprint in action. McCann caught Dane Dunning, who was excellent in just his fourth major league start. Grandal and Abreu each had a hit while playing first base and DH, respectively, Abreu extending his career-high hitting streak to 22 games. And McCann was able to swing it, and swing it he did, with the two homers and half the team’s RBIs.

“We need Mac in the lineup, too. So it doesn't matter whether I'm playing or not,” Grandal said last weekend. “Mac is hot, so we need to get Mac in the lineup. We're in the final stretch. All that matters is a win.

“Obviously he's been hot, hopefully he keeps hitting. We trust him behind the plate, as well. Whether I'm DH'ing, playing first, catching, whatever it is, we trust that Mac is going to do his job and hopefully continue to hit the way that he's been hitting.

“It's a plus for us to have a guy who you can trust day in and day out to be behind the plate and do a really good job. The fact that we have that, it's great.”

Rick Renteria has been peppered with questions about the playing-time division behind the plate all season long. But he’d certainly rather be fielding them than scrambling to figure out what to do when Grandal needs a rest.

As the White Sox move toward the offseason and any decision-making process on McCann, it’s important to remember that two All-Star catchers are always better than one, and they could choose to have one of baseball’s great luxuries as they move further into their contention window.

