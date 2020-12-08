White Sox bringing free agent Adam Eaton back to fill right-field vacancy

Sox bringing Adam Eaton back to fill right-field vacancy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have found a familiar face to plug their hole in right field.

Our Chuck Garfien reported Tuesday that the White Sox are reuniting with Adam Eaton, bringing the veteran outfielder back to the South Side on a one-year, free-agent deal worth $7 million. The deal comes with a club option for 2022.

It was Eaton who was dealt four years ago in the second of two trades that kickstarted the White Sox rebuilding process, the Washington Nationals sending a trio of pitching prospects — Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Dane Dunning — to the South Side in exchange for the outfielder. Now, Eaton returns, with a World Series ring on his finger, as the White Sox shift from rebuilding into win-now mode after an ascendant 2020 campaign.

Though Eaton was plagued by injuries during his four seasons in Washington, he was mighty productive when healthy. All told, he slashed .279/.365/.419 as a National. In his lone fully healthy campaign in 2019, he posted a .792 OPS and hit a career-best 15 home runs, helping the Nationals to a World Series win. Eaton was very good in the postseason, reaching base at a .361 clip and starring in the World Series, where he had eight hits, including a pair of home runs, walked four times and drove in six runs.

His numbers in Washington weren't dissimilar from the numbers he put up in three seasons on the South Side, from 2014 to 2016. Eaton slashed .290/.362/.422 in 433 games with the White Sox.

Fans will remember the way Eaton's White Sox career ended, of course, during that dramatic and reportedly dysfunctional 2016 season that forced the team into rebuilding mode in the first place. Eaton played a role in the Drake LaRoche saga. And he didn't get along with teammate Todd Frazier to the point where the two reportedly came to blows during the season. They were still letting the bad blood boil over on the field during a game between Eaton's Nationals and Frazier's New York Mets in 2019.

But that was undoubtedly a different time for the White Sox, who had not even begun to lay the plans for the long-term success they are on the cusp of now thanks to Rick Hahn's rebuilding effort. A positive clubhouse culture was established under former manager Rick Renteria, and the team has no shortage of leadership, with José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Giolito, Dallas Keuchel and Yasmani Grandal all playing a role in that department.

Indeed, Eaton would fit the bill of filling the need in right field. The White Sox attempted to find a younger solution last winter, when they traded for Nomar Mazara. But not even a full calendar year later, Mazara was non-tendered after hitting just one home run during the shortened 2020 campaign.

Eaton will have to prove he can stay healthy, limited to a combined 118 games in 2017 and 2018 and missing the final third of the 2020 season with a broken index finger. But he's a productive hitter, a solid defender and brings championship experience to an already potent lineup.

It's the second big splash in as many days for the White Sox, who made a win-now statement Monday night by swinging a reported trade with the Texas Rangers for starting pitcher Lance Lynn. It's a move that brings the White Sox a lot closer to boasting a championship-caliber starting rotation. And with Dunning sent the other way and Lynn having just one year remaining on his contract, it's a move that signals how serious the White Sox are about competing for a ring in 2021.

A day later, Hahn crosses off another item on his offseason to-do list by beginning the second Adam Eaton Era. In an offseason of reunions — the White Sox brought Tony La Russa back to the manager's chair decades after he left the South Side — the latest again shows the team's desire to add dependability and championship experience to a roster that will begin the 2021 season with World Series expectations.

