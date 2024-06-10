White Sox bring road skid into matchup with the Mariners

Chicago White Sox (17-49, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (37-30, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (4-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-4, 3.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -235, White Sox +190; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to the Seattle Mariners looking to end a six-game road skid.

Seattle has a 37-30 record overall and a 21-11 record at home. The Mariners have a 14-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 17-49 overall and 5-26 in road games. The White Sox have a 5-12 record in games decided by one run.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Moore has 11 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .213 for the Mariners. J.P. Crawford is 11-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul DeJong leads the White Sox with 12 home runs while slugging .482. Andrew Vaughn is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.47 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

White Sox: 2-8, .228 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ty France: 10-Day IL (heel), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tommy Pham: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (achilles), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.