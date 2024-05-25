White Sox bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (31-18, second in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-37, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Albert Suarez (2-0, 1.78 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); White Sox: Erick Fedde (4-1, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -184, White Sox +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to end a three-game losing streak when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Chicago is 15-37 overall and 10-16 at home. The White Sox have gone 9-32 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Baltimore has a 14-8 record in road games and a 31-18 record overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 3.37 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 10 doubles and four home runs for the White Sox. Tommy Pham is 15-for-42 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has five doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 37 RBI for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: John Means: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.