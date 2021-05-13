White Sox beat Twins 4-2, stretch winning streak to 6

  • Chicago White Sox's Billy Hamilton makes a leaping catch of Minnesota Twins' Kyle Garlick's deep fly ball with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    1/6

    APTOPIX Twins White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Billy Hamilton makes a leaping catch of Minnesota Twins' Kyle Garlick's deep fly ball with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, left, greets starting pitcher Lance Lynn outside the dugout after Lynn retired the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    2/6

    Twins White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, left, greets starting pitcher Lance Lynn outside the dugout after Lynn retired the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) reacts after manager Rocco Baldelli relieved Pineda the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    3/6

    Twins White Sox Baseball

    Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) reacts after manager Rocco Baldelli relieved Pineda the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates striking out Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach in the ninth inning of a baseball game giving the White Sox a 4-2 win and series sweep Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    4/6

    Twins White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates striking out Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach in the ninth inning of a baseball game giving the White Sox a 4-2 win and series sweep Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler is unable to catch a broken bat fly ball from Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    5/6

    Twins White Sox Baseball

    Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler is unable to catch a broken bat fly ball from Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his lead off, first pitch home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    6/6

    Twins White Sox Baseball

    Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his lead off, first pitch home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox's Billy Hamilton makes a leaping catch of Minnesota Twins' Kyle Garlick's deep fly ball with the bases loaded during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz, left, greets starting pitcher Lance Lynn outside the dugout after Lynn retired the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda (35) reacts after manager Rocco Baldelli relieved Pineda the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks celebrates striking out Minnesota Twins' Trevor Larnach in the ninth inning of a baseball game giving the White Sox a 4-2 win and series sweep Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler is unable to catch a broken bat fly ball from Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson celebrates his lead off, first pitch home run off Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Jake Lamb homered, Billy Hamilton made a leaping catch at the wall to end a bases-loaded threat and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 Thursday for their sixth straight win.

Lance Lynn (4-1) struck out nine in five innings for Chicago, which has won seven of eight while sweeping two straight series. Liam Hendriks retired the last five Minnesota batters for his seventh save in nine chances.

“It feels good to be in a position to whoop on the other guys in the division and keep pushing,” Anderson said after the White Sox swept a series from the Twins for the first time since 2016. “This is a great confidence builder.

“Hopefully we remember what this feels like and keep going.”

Max Kepler homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight and eight of nine to fall 10 games behind the AL Central leaders. Michael Pineda (2-2) slowed down a White Sox offense that had scored at least nine runs in four straight games but lost after Minnesota failed to cash in on a pair of bases-loaded chances.

Anderson drove Pineda’s first pitch of the game into the left field stands and Lamb hit the top of the right-center field wall in the third. Andrew Vaughn and Yermín Mercedes added RBI singles in the sixth and eighth.

Trevor Larnach scored on Lynn’s fourth-inning throwing error and the Twins then loaded the bases but failed to take the lead after Hamilton leaped a foot from the left-center wall to grab Kyle Garlick’s drive.

“It was frustrating,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of the missed opportunities. “We didn’t get hits with runners in scoring position.”

The fleet-footed Hamilton also ranged into deep left-center field for Luis Arraez’s line drive with two on and one out in the eighth.

Lynn loaded them again an inning later by walking Larnach but got himself out of the jam when Mitch Garver struck out looking at his 111th and final pitch. Lynn allowed two hits with three walks and won his third straight start.

“Any time you can get a sweep it’s huge,” he said. “When it’s them, it’s even bigger.

“We’re winning games in multiple ways and that’s what it’s all about.”

Pineda allowed four hits and three walks while striking out a season-high seven.

Kepler homered off José Ruiz in the eighth.

OPENING UP

Both clubs announced plans to allow more fans to attend games in coming weeks. The White Sox will expand from 25% to 60% capacity beginning May 24 and also will open COVID-19 vaccination sites in the park. Fans who receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the site will receive a food and merchandise credit.

The Twins will raise available seats from 25% to 60% through the end of May, move to 80% in June and open all seats in July. The announcement came after Gov. Tim Walz outlined a three-step timeline to end the state’s pandemic restrictions. Fans in both cities still will be required to wear face coverings in the ballparks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Garver curled up behind the plate after being struck in the right knee by reliever Jorge Alcala in the seventh but remained in the game. ... CF Byron Buxton, who is one week into his weeks-long recovery from a strained right hip, plans to begin swinging a bat this weekend.

White Sox: Lynn appeared to be struck in the right forearm by Kepler’s grounder in the fourth but stayed on the mound after being examined by a trainer. He said a postgame X-ray showed no deep-tissue injuries. ... RHP Michael Kopech will make his third start of the season in the nightcap of Friday’s split doubleheader against visiting Kansas City. Manager Tony LaRussa said a pitch count won’t be an overwhelming factor for Kopech (2-0, 1.61), who missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and COVID concerns. The previous two starts also came in doubleheaders.

UP NEXT

Twins: Visiting Oakland sends Frankie Montas (4-2, 5.50) against fellow right-hander Matt Shoemaker (2-3, 6.43) on Friday.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (2-3, 4.54) faces RHP Brad Keller (2-4, 7.31) in the opener of Friday’s twinbill. The Royals will name a starter for the second contest after this afternoon’s game at Detroit.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: White Sox get OK to boost attendance to 60%

    The Chicago White Sox will get to play before larger crowds at home after the city and state increased capacity at their ballparks to 60% on Thursday. The increase will take hold for the White Sox when they host St. Louis on May 24. Tickets at Guaranteed Rate Field will be sold in pods, with at least one open seat between pods in the same row.

  • Astudillo flashes the leather

    Andrew Vaughn rips a hard grounder to the right side and Willians Astudillo robs him with a terrific glove stop

  • Fantasy Baseball Takeaways: The Dallas Keuchel problem

    Dallas Keuchel has never been a strikeout guy, but this year it's getting a little ridiculous. Scott Pianowski investigates.

  • Matt Rhule disappointed Teddy Bridgewater wasn’t happy with practice structure

    Former Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had some criticism of the practice structure implemented by head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady during their first season at the helm in Carolina. Rhule responded to that criticism on Wednesday saying he was disappointed Bridgewater didn’t believe in their structure but they have confidence in the [more]

  • Chiefs trade for Vikings CB Mike Hughes

    The Chiefs have traded for Vikings CB Mike Hughes, according to ESPN. Hughes was a first-round pick by the Vikings in 2018 but has played just 24 games in three seasons. He has two interceptions and 13 passes defensed in his career, to go along with 80 tackles

  • Yankees' Gerrit Cole three strikeouts away from breaking this unique record held by Corbin Burnes

    Gerrit Cole is three strikeouts away from securing a record that had been held by Curt Schilling for nearly 20 years -- up until Thursday.

  • White Sox' Billy Hamilton makes leaping catch after four-hit game

    After banging out four hits, including a pair of extra-base knocks, in Wednesday night's win, Billy Hamilton added a highlight-reel grab in center field during Thursday afternoon's series finale against the Minnesota Twins.

  • Matt Nagy won’t be on field for Bears’ rookie minicamp after close COVID contact

    Bears coach Matt Nagy will not be on the field when rookies in Chicago open their minicamp tomorrow. Nagy is a high-risk close contact for a family member who tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. As a result, he’ll participate virtually while the rookies are on the field. Team meetings are [more]

  • Will Trey Lance start Week 1? When all 5 first-round QBs could see the field

    Lance might be the starter before you know it. And what about Justin Fields and Mac Jones?

  • ESPN Strikes Seven-Year MLB Deal for Reduced Game Coverage

    Disney’s ESPN struck a new deal with Major League Baseball that will see the sports-media giant air a narrower package of games, primarily for its “Sunday Night Baseball” franchise, Variety reports. ESPN is walking away, largely, from airing weekday baseball outings and its total number of games is expected to fall to about 30 to 40 games, compared […]

  • Trash-talking Dallas buddies Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler defy odds

    Scheffler, Spieth and Will Z combined to play 199 times in Northern Texas PGA junior tournaments, with 63 wins between them.

  • Seven followers charged after Love is Won cult leader found mummified in glitter and fairy lights

    Ms Carlson’s followers believe she could ‘communicate with angels’

  • Gabe Rosado on orbital fracture injury

    Having himself dealt with an orbital fracture, boxer Gabe Rosado discusses Billy Joe Saunders’ gruesome injury against Canelo Alvarez.

  • Clippers look to clean up the little things vs. Knicks

    Taking care of the little things has become a point of emphasis for Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue as his club enters the final week of the regular season. And it will certainly be watched closely during Sunday's home contest against the New York Knicks. "We've been messing around too much," Lue said.

  • Cycling-Ewan wins Giro stage five, Landa crashes out

    MODENA, Italy (Reuters) -Australian Caleb Ewan sprinted to victory but one of the main GC favourites Mikel Landa's race is over after a crash-hit climax to stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. Lotto Soudal rider Ewan surged through to beat Italian Giacomo Nizzolo on the line alongside the Adriatic resort of Cattolica with Elia Viviani in third place. Italian Alessandro De Marchi held on to the leader's pink jersey, having taken it on Tuesday.

  • Jeremy Stephens meets Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night on July 17

    Jeremy Stephens will draw a stern test in his return to 155 pounds when he meets Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Fight Night on July 17.

  • RAW Behind the Scenes: Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders

    DAZN takes you behind the scenes for exclusive footage from the biggest fight night of the year, Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders.

  • Tennis-Zverev puts on Madrid masterclass to book Berrettini clash in final

    MADRID (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev avenged his defeat by Dominic Thiem in last year's U.S. Open final in clinical fashion on Saturday, beating the Austrian 6-3 6-4 to reach the final of the Madrid Open. Zverev, who beat top seed and tournament favourite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final. Germany's Zverev, who was champion in Madrid in 2018, made a strong start, breaking Thiem early in each set in what turned out to be a routine victory, despite a swirling wind at Caja Magica.

  • Canelo solidifies position as best in boxing

    The aftermath of an unforgettable win over Billy Joe Saunders in front of a record crowd in Texas confirms Canelo Alvarez’s status as the best in boxing at the moment

  • Game Recap: Heat 129, Celtics 121

    The Heat have officially clinched a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they defeated the Celtics, 129-121, sweeping their two-game back-to-back series. Tyler Herro recorded 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3pt FG) and 11 rebounds for the Heat, while Bam Adebayo added 22 points (10-15 FG), seven rebounds and five assists in the victory. Kemba Walker led all scorers with a season-high 36 points, along with seven rebounds and four assists for the Celtics in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 38-31 on the season, while the Celtics fall to 35-34.