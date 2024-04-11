White Sox go from bad to worse, blow lead in loss to Guardians after awful injury news

CLEVELAND (AP) — Wednesday was already going badly enough for the Chicago White Sox.

It only got worse.

After announcing earlier in the day that Yoán Moncada would go to the injured list with a left adductor strain, an injury the White Sox front office estimated a recovery time of 3-6 months for, Chicago at least seemed to be headed for some good news when it grabbed an early 5-0 lead over the Guardians in the series finale at Cleveland.

It didn’t last.

The Guardians’ Josh and Bo Naylor, who are brothers, homered in the same inning — on National Siblings Day, no less — and the Guardians rallied for a 7-6 win in 10 innings.

Hendricks struggles, Cease cruises as Padres top Cubs to take 2 of 3 in series out West

Instead of ending Wednesday on a positive note, the White Sox dropped two of three in the series and fell to 2-10 on the season, with a rash of major injuries only making things worse.

Moncada, who sustained his injury while running to first base Tuesday, might be out for the season, which could also be the end of his once-promising White Sox career.

Chicago’s lineup lost its 2-3-4 hitters — Moncada, outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and slugger Eloy Jimenez — to injuries during its first road trip of the season.

Bash brothers

Meanwhile, the Naylor brothers pulled the Guardians within 5-3 on Wednesday in the fourth on homers off White Sox starter Erick Fedde.

Josh Naylor hit his second homer in two days, a one-out, 432-foot shot into the center-field bullpens, for his third of the season. After Ramon Laureano was hit by a pitch, Bo Naylor knocked Fedde’s first pitch over the wall in straightaway center.

The game was knotted at 5-5 through nine innings, but Gavin Sheets scored Lenyn Sosa with a double to right in the top of the 10th to put the White Sox back ahead, 6-5.

The Naylors weren’t done, however.

Josh Naylor tied it with an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th before turning it over to his brother again.

With the bases loaded, Bo Naylor dropped a single into right field off former Guardians reliever Bryan Shaw (0-1), giving Cleveland the walk-off win.

“Playing games as kids prepared us for those moments,” Josh Naylor said.

The Naylors, who are a little more than two years apart in age, were unaware their performances came on a day to celebrate brothers and sisters.

“No idea,” 28-year-old Josh Naylor said.

“Not a clue,” said Bo Naylor, who is 26. “So it’s kind of crazy to be able to share a home run in the same inning with him.”

Eli Morgan (1-0) picked up the win as the Guardians improved to 9-3, their best start since going 11-1 in 2002.

Steven Kwan also homered for Cleveland.

Northwestern announces location for majority of football home games in 2024-25

“It’s a tough lineup over there,” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “It’s a scrappy team. It’s a good team. We played them well this series, we just need to find ways to drive in runners.”

Sheets homered in the third inning off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee, as the White Sox jumped to a 5-0 lead for the second night in a row.

And for the second straight night, the Guardians came back and tied it, this time winning after the White Sox managed to win Tuesday.

Up next

White Sox: Open a three-game series Friday with Cincinnati. Reds LHP Andrew Abbott (0-1, 3.48 ERA) starts the opener against RHP Chris Flexen (0-2, 5.91).

Guardians: Open a three-game series against the Yankees on Friday with RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 4.50 ERA) facing New York RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.66).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.