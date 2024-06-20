White Sox and Astros play, winner secures 3-game series

Houston Astros (34-40, second in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-55, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (3-6, 6.37 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); White Sox: Chris Flexen (2-6, 5.35 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -117, White Sox -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros meet on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Chicago is 13-24 at home and 20-55 overall. The White Sox have a 15-27 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Houston is 34-40 overall and 15-21 on the road. The Astros have a 16-7 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .235 for the White Sox. Lenyn Sosa is 11-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 15-for-41 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Astros: 5-5, .266 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Victor Caratini: day-to-day (leg), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.