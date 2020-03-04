White Sox allowing Dallas Keuchel to keep his trademark beard — under one condition

Dallas Keuchel is in violation of White Sox team policy.

His trademark beard, which is as closely associated with him as his 2015 AL Cy Young Award and his 2017 World Series ring, hasn't gone anywhere.

The White Sox have rules about players keeping their facial hair looking trim and neat. Keuchel's beard makes him look like he's in a ZZ Top tribute band.

But, according to an interview Keuchel did with USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the White Sox are going to let it slide - under one condition.

Nightengale writes that Keuchel did his best to please his new employer, the team that handed him a three-year contract as part of a busy offseason this winter, cutting off two inches of his beard. But when he chatted with chairman Jerry Reinsdorf at spring training, he feared the rest was soon to follow.

"I thought, 'Oh, crap, I've got to trim this even more,'" Keuchel told Nightengale. "He was like, 'Hey, man, you're officially violating team policy. But I hear you're a great guy. So let's just keep winning, and we'll be all right.'

"I said, 'All right. My guy.' Now, we've just to keep winning to keep this beard going."

Indeed, Keuchel has earned that "great guy" reputation of late, with Nightengale writing Tuesday that Keuchel spent around $25,000 on a dinner for the entire organization.

Keuchel has welcomed a mentor role as part of the new-look starting rotation, and he was spotted talking with his fellow pitchers early and often at White Sox camp.

So acting like a good teammate is already paying some karmic dividends for Keuchel, who gets to keep his beard.

Following that "winning" condition likely doesn't strike Keuchel or his teammates as something that's going to be a problem with all the playoff talk floating around Camelback Ranch this spring.

Keuchel's mom has already riled up the White Sox with her toast at the aforementioned dinner, perhaps setting a million T-shirts printing with "playoffs or die, b*****s!"

But the Keuchel family keeps providing rallying cries. The latest? Do it for the beard.

