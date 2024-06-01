White Sox allow 23 hits to Brewers in 9th straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Christian Yelich had five of Milwaukee’s 23 hits and drove in five runs, and the Brewers pulled away to a 12-5 victory over the major league-worst Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Brice Turang, William Contreras and Sal Frelick all had three hits for the NL Central-leading Brewers, who have won four of their last five games. Yelich doubled twice.

The White Sox have lost a season-high nine straight games and 13 out of 14, falling to 15-43. Michael Soroka dropped to 0-6 when he was charged with three runs in one inning of relief.

The game featured four lead changes in the first 4 1/2 innings before the Brewers, trailing 5-4, broke it open with a six-run seventh inning.

After an RBI single by Turang tied the game, Contreras gave the Brewers a 6-5 lead with a single off right-hander John Brebbia. Yelich immediately followed with a two-run double.

Jake Bauers added an RBI single off Brebbia and Frelick followed with an RBI double off Jared Shuster.

With Milwaukee leading 1-0, Chicago took a 3-1 lead in the third inning off Milwaukee starter Tobias Myers. Paul DeJong hit his team-leading eighth home run, ending a 1-for-13 streak, and Corey Julks hit a two-run double.

Milwaukee took a 4-3 lead in fourth inning by scoring three runs off Chicago starter Erick Fedde, including two on a single by Yelich.

Fedde, who threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings in his last start against Baltimore, allowed four runs in five innings. Myers allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Enoli Paredes (1-0) earned the win in relief.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Recalled INF Lenyn Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte. Optioned INF Bryan Ramos to Charlotte.

Brewers: Activated 1B Rhys Hoskins from the IL. Optioned INF/OF Owen Miller to Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

White Sox LHP Garrett Crochet (5-5, 3.68 ERA) faces Brewers rookie LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 1.96 ERA) in the second of the three-game series. Crochet struck out 11 in six innings in his last start, against Baltimore. Gasser pitched six scoreless innings in his last start, against the Cubs.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.