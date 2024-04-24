White Sox aim to break skid in game against the Twins

Chicago White Sox (3-20, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-13, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (1-3, 5.61 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (0-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -197, White Sox +164; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to end their five-game losing streak with a victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 9-13 overall and 4-6 at home. The Twins have a 4-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago has a 3-20 record overall and a 1-11 record in road games. The White Sox have a 2-7 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has five doubles and three home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 9-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Eloy Jimenez has two home runs and six RBI while hitting .216 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 7-for-41 with a double over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 1-9, .173 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (intercostal), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.