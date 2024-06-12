White Sox activate OF Andrew Benintendi from 10-day injured list

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi (23) is congratulated by Tommy Pham (28) in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Chicago White Sox activated outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday.

Benintendi had been sidelined by left Achilles tendinitis. He made two rehab appearances with the organization's Arizona Complex League affiliate.

The 29-year-old Benintendi is off to a rough start this year for last-place Chicago, batting .195 with four homers and 18 RBIs in his first 51 games this season.

The White Sox also activated reliever Steven Wilson from the 15-day IL before their game at Seattle. Rookie outfielder Duke Ellis was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte, and left-hander Tim Hill was designated for assignment.

Wilson had been on the injured list since May 20 with a back strain. The right-hander made two rehab appearances with Charlotte, allowing two runs and four hits in 1 2/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB