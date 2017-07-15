White Sox acquire Yeyson Yrizarri from Rangers

The White Sox acquired minor league middle infielder Yeyson Yrizarri from the Rangers, per a team announcement on Saturday. Yrizarri is the nephew of former major league shortstop Deivi Cruz and signed as an international free agent in 2013. The Rangers will receive international signing bonus pool money in return.

Yrizarri, 20, split the first half of his 2017 season between Single-A Hickory and High-A Down East. He slashed a cumulative .258/.285/.399 with seven home runs and a .684 OPS through 479 PA. Although his plate discipline and defensive skills still need considerable fine-tuning, his power potential and strong arm made him one of the more valuable prospects in the Rangers’ farm system, ranked No. 6 and No. 17 by Baseball Prospectus and MLB.com, respectively.

The extra bonus pool money should allow the Rangers more wiggle room for upcoming international signing periods, as they racked up over $3 million in signing bonuses for Venezuelan shortstop Keybar Rodriguez, outfielder Wilderd Patino and Mexican right-hander Damian Mendoza.

Follow @wcoastfangirl