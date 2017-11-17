White Sox acquire hard-throwing reliever Thyago Vieira from Mariners

Another day, another Mariners trade: the Chicago White Sox have acquired righty reliever Thyago Vieira from Seattle for international slot money.

Vieira, 24, has been clocked as high as 103 mph. He made his major league debut with the M’s in August, throwing a single scoreless inning in garbage time loss to Baltimore. Despite that velocity, he only struck out 7.7 batters per nine innings in Double-A and Triple-A last year, and has a 7.4 K/9 ratio in 149 games over seven minor league campaigns. He’s a project.

Still, if your project starts with triple-digit heat, it’s not all bad.

