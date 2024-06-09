White Sox make 3 roster moves before series finale vs. Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox made three roster moves ahead of their series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon, including selecting the contract of left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta

In a corresponding move, the White Sox optioned right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini to Charlotte while also reinstating left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan and designating him for assignment.

Nastrini, who was acquired by the White Sox in the Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly trade, made his MLB debut with the White Sox in April. Nastini has pitched 24.2 innings in the majors this season, posting an 8.39 ERA while striking out 19.

On Saturday night against the Red Sox, Nastini went 4.1 innings, allowing only two hits and one run while striking out five batters.

Peralta was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on May 26 but hasn't pitched for the White Sox this season. Last season, he pitched in 20 innings this season, posting a 4.05 ERA while striking out 18.

The White Sox selected Peralta in the 18th round of the 2019 Draft, and he made his major-league debut with the South Siders in 2023. But Peralta was sent to Charlotte at the beginning of the 2024 season, and the Mariners claimed him in early April and optioned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

At the end of 2023, the White Sox selected left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan with their pick in the Rule 5 draft.

Drohan, 24, pitched at two levels in 2023, posting a 5.05 ERA in 27 appearances between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in Boston’s minor league system. He struck out 129 batters in 123 innings and was used primarily as a starter, making 25 total starts between the two teams.

He was originally a fifth-round pick of the Red Sox in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Florida State.

Under MLB rules, the White Sox paid the Red Sox $100,000 for Drohan’s rights. He will be assigned to the team’s 26-man roster and would need to be placed on waivers to be removed from the roster during the 2024 season.

