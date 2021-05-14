White Sox 1B Jose Abreu and Royals' Hunter Dozier exit game after scary collision during pop-up

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier were involved in a violent collision in the first game of the teams' doubleheader Friday.

Dozier hit a pop-up just in front of home plate in the top of the second. Abreu, the reigning American League MVP, came down the first base line to converge on the ball. As he did that, Dozier started jogging toward first and around White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal. As Dozier rounded Grandal, he put his head down and seemingly didn't see Abreu in his way. And then he and Abreu ran straight into each other.

Scary moment in Chicago as Jose Abreu and Hunter Dozier collided pic.twitter.com/50CwQSL1H5 — Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) May 14, 2021

Both players were immediately tended to by trainers as they remained on the ground and subsequently left the game. Each player was very clearly shaken up. Abreu walked to the dugout with the help of two others.

After a pretty scary moment, it's good to see Dozier and Abreu both walking off the field after a hard collision.

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

App: Bally Sports app#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/8crSEBlK7P — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 14, 2021

Grandal moved to first base to replace Abreu, while Hanser Alberto came into the game for the Royals to play third in Dozier's absence.

Friday's afternoon game was a makeup after a game between the two teams was rained out in April.

