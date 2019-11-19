White scores 24 to carry Kansas City past Bacone 111-38

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Javan White had 24 points and 15 rebounds and UMBC rolled past NAIA member Bacone 111-38 on Monday night.

The 73-point margin of victory is a school record.

Freshman Josiah Allick had 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds for UMKC (2-3). Brandon Suggs added a career-high 12 points and Rob Whitfield had 11 points and six assists. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and Franck Kamgain 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Kangaroos shot 60% in the first half and led 52-20 and opened the second half with a 23-4 run. UMKC finished at 57%

Cratezz Graves had 10 points for the Warriors (0-7). Christian Brown added 10 points. Bacone was 9 of 36 in the first half and 5 of 21 in the second - with three of the baskets 3-pointers.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com