White: McGregor could make UFC return against Cerrone

UFC president Dana White hopes to see star Conor McGregor back in the octagon this year as a possible showdown with Donald Cerrone looms.

McGregor is serving a six-month suspension levied by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his role in a brawl after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

The ban ends in April and McGregor could be set for a return by as early as June, with White wanting to make the speculated matchup against Cerrone a reality.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Those two want to fight each other, they've both earned it," White told MMAjunkie following a UFC 234 media conference in Australia.

"Cowboy's fought anybody we've ever put against him. We throw this young killer [Alexander] Hernandez at him, Cowboy's the underdog and he goes in and does it the way he did it, then Conor's fought everybody.

"If these two want to fight, I'm down."

American fighter Cerrone has a 35-11 MMA record and 22-8 in UFC, while Irishman McGregor is 22-4.