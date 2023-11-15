The White Lotus star’s new drama acquired by BBC

Production - BBC

The BBC has picked up the rights to supernatural drama Mayfair Witches, starring The White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario.

The eight-part series from AMC Networks is based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Anne Rice and has been acquired for BBC Two and iPlayer.

Mayfair Witches follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), a young neurosurgeon who discovers she possesses supernatural abilities and is the heir to a family of witches.

In the series, we see Rowan grapple with her newfound powers and contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Production - BBC

Related: Interview with the Vampire's Jacob Anderson on season three and "unhealthy" queer representation

Alongside Daddario, the show also stars Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo), Harry Hamlin (Mad Men), and Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, Antebellum).

This new acquisition follows the recent success of Interview with the Vampire, another Anne Rice adaptation which aired earlier this year on BBC Two and received critical acclaim.

As well as shows such as True Detective and American Horror Story: Hotel, you may recognise Daddario from season one of HBO’s The White Lotus back in 2021.

She played Rachel Patton, one of the guests at the ill-fated hotel who was on her honeymoon with demanding husband Shane, and she received an Emmy nomination for her performance.

HBO

Related: The White Lotus composer reveals unexpected inspiration for season three theme

Fans of The White Lotus will have to wait a bit longer for the next instalment of the hit anthology series, with season three not expected until 2025 due to delays from the SAG-AFTRA strikes.

However creator Mike White has teased what is to come and it sounds like it will be well worth the wait.

"It’s going to be supersized,” he said of the upcoming season. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am excited."

You Might Also Like