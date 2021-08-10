‘The White Lotus’ renewed for second season, to feature new characters, new location

You can check out of the White Lotus but you can never really leave.

Mike White’s hit HBO series, “The White Lotus,” has been renewed for a second season, the network announced Tuesday, five days before the farcical murder mystery show airs its finale.

The second season, however, will leave Hawaii and its motley crew behind and head to a new destination with “a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants,” HBO said.

Casting has not been announced.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

The first season of “White Lotus” starred Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney, Fred Hechinger, Steve Zahn and Connie Britton.

