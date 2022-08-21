White Lightning: Wach Cowboys KaVontae Turpin electric 98-yard kick-return TD
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- KaVontae TurpinAmerican football player (born 1996)LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- CeeDee LambAmerican-football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
When the Cowboys brought in USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, his calling card was his return prowess after six return touchdowns in college. Early in training camp, Turpin showed off his hands but most were waiting for him to show off the elusiveness for John Fassel’s special teams unit.
In the first preseason game, Turpin had two kick returns for 47 yards and made a couple fair catches but he didn’t waste time in SoFi Stadium. Turpin found a crease behind strong blocking and his top speed left no chance for the Chargers’ defenders.
98 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🏠 @KaVontaeTurpin
📺: #DALvsLAC on @NFLNetwork (check local listings)
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mnJpjKDBN0 pic.twitter.com/9IKt8SHEUr
— NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2022
Turpin’s value is now on display and it’s a pleasant sight after Dallas opted to put key players on the return unit in running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Now Turpin looks to take over the role and the touchdown return excites the unit heading into the regular season.
List
6 high-key questions Cowboys must answer vs Chargers on Saturday night