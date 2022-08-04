  • Oops!
White House urges Russia to release Griner

  Phoenix Mercury
STORY: Both White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre and national security spokesperson, John Kirby, said Griner should have never faced the trial where she was found guilty of bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

Jean-Pierre said the offer was also made for U.S. citizen and former Marine Paul Whelan.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was arrested in mid-February as she arrived to play for a Russian side during the WNBA offseason. Her case threw the Texan into the geopolitical maelstrom triggered when President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, propelling U.S.-Russian relations to a new post-Cold War low.

  Griner's high school coach frustrated by verdict

    STORY: “So, it’s been very difficult, especially because I know Brittney is a great person.”Debbie Jackson is Brittney Griner's former high school basketball coach.She's known the WNBA star for well over a decade - and says she was frustrated to hear Thursday's verdict.“It’s, it’s been sad."Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being found guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into the country.It's a ruling U.S. President Joe Biden called 'unacceptable'.Jackson says she's upset - but she can’t imagine what Griner’s family is going through. “And to think that you have a daughter and you can’t give them encouragement, try to boost their morale. My heart goes out to the whole Griner family as well as her wife.”She describes Griner as someone who never wanted to be the center of attention and always had a good sense of humor. “She’s a very caring person and I think a lot of that comes from she knows the side of when they’re, she has been bullied for her sexual orientation. She’s black. She’s a woman, very tall stature. You know, she’s bullied about her height. And so, I think she knows, she is a very caring person because she knows how words can hurt cause she experienced that.”With the trial over, Jackson hopes talks between the U.S. and Russia will lead to a solution for Griner and other Americans held in Russia. “I’m praying that both sides will negotiate in good faith and that Brittney and other Americans that are in Russian prison can come back home. Cause, cause every one of our citizens deserves consideration... She’s always in my prayers. Every night.”

  Griner: Taking cannabis to Russia 'an honest mistake'

    STORY: Griner, who pleaded guilty to the charges, said that she did not intend to break the law, and that her parents had taught her to take ownership of her responsibilities.Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on February 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.Cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.The cartridges threw the 31-year-old Texan athlete into the geopolitical maelstrom triggered when President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.The United States has said Griner was wrongfully detained and made what Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a "substantial offer" to Moscow to exchange Russian prisoners for American citizens held in Russia, including Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.Russian officials have said a deal has not been reached. They argue that Griner - known as "BG" to basketball fans - violated the country's laws and should be judged accordingly.The Kremlin has also repeatedly warned Washington against resorting to megaphone diplomacy, or negotiations conducted through press releases. They say this strategy could derail the swap.

  Celtics players show support for Brittney Griner on day of sentencing

    Following Russia sentencing Brittney Griner to nine years in prison, Celtics players tweeted their support for the WNBA star.

  • Brittney Griner sentenced by Russian court to 9 years in prison for drug possession

    President Biden said Russia is 'wrongfully detaining' the WNBA star and called on Moscow to release her immediately.

  Beijing cannot 'manufacture' a Taiwan crisis: U.S.

    STORY: Blinken is in Cambodia for a security-focused meeting of more than 27 countries expected to discuss the food crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, stability in the Taiwan Strait, and the crisis in Myanmar.His comments come a day after a trip to Taiwan by U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi that has outraged Beijing.On Thursday, China fired multiple missiles as it conducted the largest-ever military drills around Taiwan, while Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China had made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but would never allow its core interests to be hurt.

  U.S. athlete Griner given 9-years in Russian jail

    STORY: Brittney Griner has been sentenced to 9 years in jail by a Russian court.The U.S. basketball star was found guilty on drug smuggling and possession charges.She was arrested six months ago at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.Before her sentencing, the two-time Olympic gold medallist pleaded with the judge for leniency."My parents taught me two important things: one - take ownership for your responsibilities, and two - work hard for everything that you have. That's why I pled guilty to my charges. I understand everything that has been said against me, the charges that are against me, and that is why I pled guilty. But I had no intent to break any Russian laws. I made an honest mistake and I hope that, in your ruling, that it doesn't end my life here."The sentencing could pave the way for an extraordinary U.S.-Russia prisoner swap.It could include 31-year-old Texan Griner and a Russian national imprisoned in the United States, Viktor Bout, who was once one of the world's most prolific arms dealers.His life helped inspire the 2005 Hollywood film "Lord of War" starring Nicholas Cage.Russian officials have said a deal on a prisoner exchange has not been reached.They argue that Griner violated laws and should be judged accordingly.The case has thrown Griner into the geopolitical maelstrom triggered when President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.With U.S.-Russian relations at their most strained since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, President Joe Biden is under pressure to intervene on behalf of Americans held in Russia."I know that everybody keeps talking about "political pawn" and politics but I hope that that is far from this courtroom."Griner had been prescribed medical marijuana in the United States to relieve pain from chronic injuries.It's a treatment method that is common among elite athletes, as it has fewer side effects than some painkillers.

  Brittney Griner delivers final plea for leniency before verdict: 'I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here'

    Russian prosecutors asked a judge during closing arguments on Thursday to sentence Brittney Griner to 9 ½ years in prison, just shy of the maximum 10 years that she is eligible to receive.