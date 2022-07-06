White House says President Joe Biden read WNBA star Brittney Griner’s letter

The White House says President Joe Biden has read WNBA star Brittney Griner's hand-written plea for help to get out of Russia, but there still is no word that the U.S. is any closer to securing her release following her arrest on the accusation of attempted drug smuggling. Senior White House and Political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has details about the mounting pressure on the Biden Administration to bring her home.

