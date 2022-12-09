White House celebrates Brittney Griner’s safe return home
With the WNBA star back in the states, the White House responds to criticism on the prisoner swap of Viktor Bout for Griner.
After months of captivity in Russia, experts say Brittney Griner and her loved ones will need time to work through the trauma she experienced.
Basketball star Brittney Griner arrived in Texas this morning after being released in a prisoner swap for a convicted Russian arms dealer. Officials believe Griner is in good health, but as a precaution, she will be checked into an army hospital in San Antonio. ABC's Faith Abubey has the latest.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr shared a heartfelt message to Brittney Griner after news broke that the WNBA star is heading back home to the United States.
Through a new prioritization clause in the CBA to sponsorship and marketing deals, this is what the WNBA and women's sports supporters are doing to increase athletes' compensation.
The Phoenix Mercury star was released from Russian prison after 294 days behind bars.
Former President Trump attacked Brittney Griner, the women’s professional basketball player who was freed on Thursday after spending nearly a year in Russian captivity as part of a prisoner swap deal with the Biden administration. “What kind of a deal is it to swap Brittney Griner, a basketball player who openly hates our country for…
WNBA star Brittney Griner is back in the U.S. a day after being released from a penal colony in Russia. She is undergoing medical evaluations in Texas. Weijia Jiang reports.
Brittney Griner returned to the United States Friday and was reunited with her wife nearly 10 months after her detention in Russia made the basketball star the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm.
Jarred Hill reports Griner landed in Texas early Friday morning.
WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention Thursday as part of a prisoner swap for a convicted Russian arms dealer. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Brittney Griner is back in the United States after an arduous 10-month saga in Russia. Yet nearly half of her WNBA peers opted to compete abroad this winter to supplement their incomes.