White House celebrates Brittney Griner’s safe return home

WV Sports

West Virginia is off to a positive 7-2 start to their season, and like any team full of new players, they have some challenges to work through. At the point guard spot, the Mountaineers have two solid court managers and excellent on ball defenders in Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint, both of which are talented enough to deserve a starting spot on the roster. Toussaint has been one of, if not the most consistent player for the Mountaineers, and is coming off the bench.