White extremism, Cuomo's guilt, Matt Damon, abortion laws and other top Opinion reads

In today's fast-paced news environment, it can be hard to keep up. For your weekend reading, we've started in-case-you-missed-it compilations of some of the week's top USA TODAY Opinion pieces. As always, thanks for reading, and for your feedback.

— USA TODAY Opinion editors

By Michael Shank

"There’s a movement metastasizing across America. It’s well armed, it’s extreme, and it’s led largely by white men. They’re enraged, they’re feeling entitled, and they’re taking ground wherever it’s given. And while the movement clearly got new wind in its sails under the Trump administration, it’s now self-sustaining. The Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill was just the tip of this seething iceberg, as last week’s anguished police testimony to Congress made clear. This movement isn’t going away anytime soon."

By The Editorial Board

"Cuomo sat for interviews under oath and on Tuesday disputed the findings. “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am, and that’s not who I have ever been.” But investigators found "corroborating evidence and credible witnesses" to support the allegations of sexual harassment, groping and other inappropriate advances while in office."

By Michael Stern

"In the past few months, while eating a meal with his family, Damon made a joke and referred to a gay man as a “f-----.” This upset one of his daughters, and when Damon defended himself by saying he had used the word in a 2003 movie, suggesting that if it was in a movie it was OK, his daughter was having none of it. She went to her room and wrote what he called a “treatise” on why it’s wrong to use that word to refer to gays. It was his daughter’s effort that persuaded Damon to, as he put it, “retire the f-slur.”"

Story continues

Mike Thompson, USA TODAY

By Christian Schneider

"This brave priapic explorer – the Vasco da Gama of virility who left no adult star or beauty pageant contestant unmolested – ended up becoming president of the United States. In the process, he bragged about the size of his junk during a debate, indicated that the wife of an opponent is ugly,and suggested a debate moderator’s menstrual cycle was to blame for an uncomfortable question lobbed his way."

By Ryan T. Anderson and Robert P. George

"Last month, Mississippi presented a brief to the Supreme Court arguing that our national charter, the Constitution of the United States, does not confer a right to abortion. This is irrefutably true. No such right can be found in the text of the Constitution, or in its structure, logic or original understanding. Mississippi then took the next step: asking the court to finally admit that cases claiming that there is such a right – Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey – had been wrongly decided and need to be overruled."

By Richard Florida and Arthur Caplan

"But as the pandemic has evolved, this model is no longer viable. With the highly infectious delta variant surging, the unvaccinated are posing direct risks to the health and well-being of the immunocompromised, the frail and the elderly, and especially young children, who cannot yet be vaccinated. The ethical challenge is crystal clear: The actions – or, in this case, the inactions – of the unvaccinated pose clear risks for society writ large. As the old saying goes: Your right to swing your arm ends where my nose begins."

By Theresa Pierno

"Much of the anti-Latino sentiment in the United States is based on racist assertions that immigrants from Latin America refuse to assimilate to American culture. Never mind the fact that there is no one, single American culture, nor should we expect immigrants to dilute their identities to match a racist perception of what “being American” means. The truth is that Latinos have faced barriers meant to keep their experience separate and unequal from white counterparts."

Mike Thompson, USA TODAY

By Erin Keith

"A popular misconception is that those who want to divest from policing and invest in the needs of the people of Detroit are out of touch with reality, that we’re just pie-in-the-sky thinkers and dreamers who want to “burn it all down” without acknowledging the situations our communities are grappling with. For me, that’s simply false."

By Connie Schultz

"If we don’t trivialize what matters to a child, we can more clearly see our role in supporting their expanding minds, and hearts. It may often look like play to us, but what they’re learning is a serious matter, indeed."

By Kristen DelGuzzi

"If you’ve been to any big-box store recently, you know what time of year it is. Back to school. Again this year, those words are creating anxiety, as COVID-19 cases – fueled by the aggressive delta variant – spike to levels not seen since teachers were presiding over virtual classrooms in the dead of winter."

By The Editorial Board

Police groups and other critics insist that laws like Colorado’s will cause officers to quit and discourage others from seeking law enforcement careers. If it discourages people who don’t want to be held accountable for excessive force, then that’s a great improvement.

Mike Thompson, USA TODAY

By Hannah Renno

"The U.S. women’s gymnastics team won a silver medal in Tokyo on Tuesday, despite Biles withdrawing after her mishap on vault. Though she typically makes it look easy, the Amanar is an incredibly difficult skill, and she became disoriented in mid-air. When I saw this happen, I shrieked, because I knew all too well the implications for the remainder of the competition."

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Guilty Cuomo, Matt Damon, redefining masculinity, abortion: top columns