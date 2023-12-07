'White Out' Conditions Warned on Nevada's Mount Rose Highway

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada was warning of possible white-out conditions on Wednesday, December 6, as several inches of snow fell at the Mount Rose summit.

“Drivers should expect to encounter snow on the road from Douglas Fir Drive in Reno all the all the way to Incline Village,” the sheriff’s office said.

“White out conditions are possible due to blowing snow,” the sheriff’s office warned, adding that they were were working closely with state police and the department of transportation to ensure road safety.

The National Weather Service Reno reported snowy road conditions on several key routes across the Northern Sierra region on Wednesday evening. Credit: Washoe County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful