White Abarrio wins Breeders' Cup Classic

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. celebrates at the finish line after riding White Abarrio to victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita (Harry How)

White Abarrio won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita on Saturday, cementing trainer Rick Dutrow's return to racing in the wake of a 10-year suspension for medication violations.

UAE Derby winner Derma Sotogake was second, coming up short in a bid to become the first Japanese horse to capture the Classic. Proxy was third.

"It's incredible," said Dutrow, who notched a second Classic victory after winning with Saint Liam at Belmont Park in 2005.

Dutrow guided Big Brown to wins in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness in 2008, but in 2011 he was suspended for numerous violations of medication and administrative rules. He appealed and began serving the suspension in 2013, returning to the sport earlier this year.

"Incredible stuff I'm going through right now," Dutrow said after watching Irad Ortiz Jr. pilot White Arbarrio to victory over a Classic field noticeably lacking in star power.

White Arbarrio broke cleanly from the third post and settled in behind early pace-setters Saudi Crown and Arabian Knight.

Arabian Knight trainer Bob Baffert had admitted an early speed duel with Saudi Crown was a danger for his lightly raced horse, and White Arbarrio -- sent off as the 5-2 favorite -- seized the lead at the top of the stretch and held on.

bb/js