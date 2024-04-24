Whit Beckman, Louisville native and trainer, has full-circle moment in Kentucky Derby 2024

Whit Beckman still has Truly Mischief’s halter in his barn.

On Sept. 11, 2021, Truly Mischief was the first horse that Beckman purchased, establishing Beckman Racing Stables. He stabled the horse at Barn 33 at Churchill Downs.

Nearly three years later and three doors down at Barn 36, the Louisville native has 30 horses and is scheduled to make his Kentucky Derby debut as a trainer with Honor Marie. Sired by Honor Code, the bay colt enters the 150th Run for the Roses after a second-place finish in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds.

“It's incredible to just be in a position to get a horse of such quality and to kind of campaign them and know that they're trying for you and running the right races and putting you in a position to take that next step,” Beckman said. “It would be life-changing. You want to race like that. For me, just humbled by it, grateful for it, and just gonna do my best to try to get them from here to there.”

Beckman has come a long way from being a teenager from Louisville's East End who spent Derby in the infield. Although the St. Xavier High School graduate got his first job at Churchill Downs and is the son of an equine veterinarian, he wanted to do anything but be around horses. After he graduated from St. Xavier, he attended the College of Charleston.

Trainer Whit Beckman pets Honor Marie in his barn April 17.

Beckman said he “tried college a couple of times” and became aimless, engaging in unhealthy behavior while searching for “something to latch on to.” He found a more healthy, positive latch in thoroughbreds.

Beckman spent time in Saudi Arabia. He also moved to New York to develop his craft, working with Hall of Fame trainers including Chad C. Brown, who won the Eclipse Award for best trainer four years in a row (2016-19), and Todd Pletcher, an eight-time Eclipse Award winner who has trained two Derby-winning horses in Super Saver (2010) and Always Dreaming (2017).

The daily grind of being back around horses helped Beckman to become more comfortable with managing and conditioning the animals. When the time came, he moved back to Louisville and began his stable in 2021 at Churchill Downs.

Just like keeping Truly Mischief’s harness carries the symbolism of his stable beginnings, Beckman made his logo with the same kind of intentionality. He went away from the usual initials, opting for a geometric pattern called “The Fruit of Life.” Generally composed of 13 circles — six connected dots that form a circle with a second layer of six dots surrounding them and one in the middle — Beckman’s logo swaps out the middle dot for a "W."

“If you look at them all they're, I guess, how biology replicates insofar as cell replication and the Fibonacci sequence,” he said. “So, what this is, is the end pattern of a perfect geometric shape, perfect harmony. You look at it, see whatever you want. ... This is a little more universal.”

Palmer Pedigo, owner of EquiZone Hydrotherapy, and Whit Beckman's assistant exercise rider Morelio Garcia set up Honor Marie for an Epsom salts bath with 35-degree water after a workout April 17 at Churchill Downs.

Although the business can be time-consuming and hard, he called it a labor of love that helps to keep him levelheaded.

“I think with just the communion with the animal, obviously, we don't use words to communicate,” Beckman said. “We kind of have to delve into our intuition and the feel of things. Get out of the mind and into the heart-type situation.”

Last year, Harlan Estate became Beckman’s first stakes winner, taking first in the FanDuel Tapit Stakes on Aug. 31 at Kentucky Downs. Honor Marie then provided Beckman with his first graded stakes victory after winning the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club three months later.

Trainer Whit Beckman, who trains 2024 Kentucky Derby contender Honor Marie, at his barn Wednesday morning, April 24, 2024, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

“We're still under three years in business, and we're still kind of building up a strong owner base,” Beckman said. “I've just got a lot of really good people around and just, day by day, trying to improve the quality of the stock, quality of everything, and win more.”

A Derby win certainly would be a boost for Beckman, especially in his hometown. He’s planning to have his family there to support him at Churchill Downs. Between training and preparing for the race, Beckman hasn’t had much time to take in the gravity of the moment but is enjoying the journey leading up to his first time participating in the Derby.

Whit Beckman, assistant exercise rider Morelio Garcia and Honor Marie wait for the track to open April 21.

“It's amazing how sometimes you go out searching for the things you want, things you need, and all these things, but it turns out they were kind of right under your feet,” Beckman said. “There’s a book called 'The Alchemist' (that) kind of said the same thing. Just don't spend too much time looking outside, just look within.”

