WhistlePigs win, Ridge Runners rained out

Jun. 12—PULASKI, Va. — The Princeton WhistlePigs got shelled early by the homestanding Pulaski River Turtles in Friday night's rain-delayed Appalachian League baseball game at historic Calfee Park. But the only unbeaten team in the Appy League somehow stayed that way, coming back to beat Pulaski 9-8 with a run in the top of the ninth inning.

The WhistlePigs (7-0) currently lead the Appalachian League Eastern Division. As of Thursday night, the Bluefield Ridge Runners (4-2) trailed a game back at second place. Bluefield's attempt to get in a game at Bowen Field with the visiting Danville Otterbots on Friday was once again washed out.

There was a lengthy delay to the start of Friday's game that did no favors to Princeton starter Justin Showalter, a 6-foot-2 right hander from James Madison University. Over the opening 2 2-3 innings, Showalter gave up seven runs off eight hits — four of them earned — while striking out three and walking none

Steady production from the WhistlePigs lineup, however, kept things from getting completely out of hand. Princeton scored a run in the first frame on an RBI double by Dylan Rogers, scored three in the top of the second inning on a two-RBI double by Cameron Uselton and a subsequent error by Pulaski catcher Ryan Johnson that allowed Uselton to score. The WhistlePigs tied it up 5-5 in the top of the third thanks to Rogers solo home run to left field.

Pulaski again seized the lead in the bottom of the third, getting an RBI double from Johnson and an RBI single from Garrett Rice that put the Turtles ahead 7-5.

Princeton overtook Pulaski in the top of the sixth inning, going ahead 8-7 after a two-RBI double by Nico Popa and an RBI groundout by Brady Day.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Pulaski locked the game up 8-all on an RBI single by Jackson Beaman. There the score remained, until it all came unglued on Turtles late reliever Lucas Reed in the top of the ninth. Reed opened the final frame by hitting Princeton's Tre Morris with a pitch. Morris tagged up and went to second on a pop-up by Rogers. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored the final go-ahead run on Andrew Brait's RBI groundout to first.

Story continues

WhistlePigs late reliever Zane Probst retired the River Turtles in order in the bottom of the ninth to seal the victory. Over his 2 1-3 inning shift, Probst allowed no runs off one hit, striking out three and walking none. Princeton's unsung Taylor Catton did his part over his four innings of middle relief, allowing one run off three hits, striking out eight and walking none.

Rogers led the WhistlePigs lineup, going 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs. Popa went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Fisher Pyatt went 2-for-5. Tyshawn Barrett, Day and Uselton all doubled.

Garrett Rice led the River Turtles, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Conner Gore and Ryan Johnson both doubled.

Princeton returns to Hunnicutt Stadium on Saturday for the first of a two-game weekend home stand with the Danville Otterbots. First pitch is 7 p.m.

The Bluefield Ridge Runners travel to Elizabethton, Tenn. to face the Elizabethton River Riders in a two-night weekend road trip. Sunday's game is 5:30 p.m.