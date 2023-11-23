Advertisement

Whisky and clementine sour cocktail recipe

Mark Hix
Sprinkle with zest and place clementine segments at the edge of the glasses
Sprinkle with zest and place clementine segments at the edge of the glasses - Tina Hillier

A take on a classic, with a touch of Christmas about it. It’s not quite as sour as the original but should appeal even to those who aren’t big whisky drinkers.

Timings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves

2

Ingredients

  • 2 x 50ml measures whisky

  • 120ml clementine juice, plus grated zest of 1 clementine and segments to garnish

  • 2 egg whites

  • Ice cubes

Method

  1. Put the whisky, clementine juice and egg whites in a shaker with 5-6 ice cubes and shake well for a minute.

  2. Strain into tumblers or coupes, sprinkle over the zest and place clementine segments at the edge of the glasses.