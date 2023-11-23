Whisky and clementine sour cocktail recipe

Sprinkle with zest and place clementine segments at the edge of the glasses - Tina Hillier

A take on a classic, with a touch of Christmas about it. It’s not quite as sour as the original but should appeal even to those who aren’t big whisky drinkers.

Timings

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves

2

Ingredients

2 x 50ml measures whisky

120ml clementine juice, plus grated zest of 1 clementine and segments to garnish

2 egg whites

Ice cubes

Method