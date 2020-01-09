After a whirlwind week, how comfortable should Dwayne Haskins be as Redskins QB?

It's been a weird week for the Redskins and quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The team introduced new head coach Ron Rivera last week, and given the opportunity to gush about Haskins, the coach didn't exactly do it.

"I think he can become a franchise-style quarterback. It's a process, though, Rivera said of the 15th overall pick in last year's draft. "I'm not going to say it's going to happen overnight."

Rivera went on to explain that he was with the Panthers when the team drafted Cam Newton first overall in 2011, and that the organization designed a plan to maximize Newton's progress. It worked too, as Newton won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and later went on the win the NFL MVP award in 2015.

On some level, it makes sense for Rivera to invoke Newton when asked about Haskins. The Redskins boss is showing he knows how to work with quarterbacks, and that's true. Newton speaks very highly of his time with Rivera.

At the same time, however, Rivera has made repeated mention about an open competition at quarterback and the need for veteran passers on the team.

At his introductory press conference, Rivera first talked about veteran QBs in addition to Haskins: "I also think there's a couple of good veteran quarterbacks that [will] get some opportunities to play as well. We won't know until we get ready to open up in September, so until then, everything is just a process. It's a working process."

He made similar comments speaking with ESPN and 106.7 the Fan. Each time, Rivera mentioned "good veteran quarterbacks" and on Chad Dukes' program, he specifically listed Alex Smith, Case Keenum and Colt McCoy as options.

It's nice of Rivera to mention Smith, Keenum and McCoy, but neither Keenum or McCoy or under contract in Washington next season. Smith is working back from a major leg injury, and while he's focused on his comeback, it's no certainty he ever plays again.

The point isn't about those three veteran passers, it's about Rivera making repeated mention of bringing in a veteran. And not as a backup, but to compete with Haskins.

It would have been fairly normal for a coach like Rivera to suggest open competition at quarterback in early January only for Haskins to still serve as de facto starter. In fact, that will probably still be the case.

On Tuesday, however, another domino fell in the Haskins situation when the Redskins let former offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell walk and hired Scott Turner for the position.

Turner has a track record of working with young quarterbacks, including Newton and Teddy Bridgewater. He might be perfect for Haskins.

He also might not be, and he definitely won't already have a year's experience working with the former Ohio State star. O'Connell had that experience, and on a relative scale, the pair had some success working together late in the 2019 season.

O'Connell did not force Ron Rivera to keep him as offensive coordinator. His results were not that impressive. But he did have a real relationship with Haskins, and now the young passer gets to start over with a new coordinator and will need to learn a new offensive lexicon.

That might not be a big deal. It might be nothing. But for months after Haskins was drafted, the word was he struggled to pick up the Redskins system. Now he will need to learn his third offensive system in three years.

He's a smart young man and should be entirely capable of doing it, but that doesn't mean it's easy or best for his development.

Odds are, none of this will matter.

Rivera hired his guy at offensive coordinator, and that guy could be every bit as good at working with Haskins. In fact, Turner could be much, much better. The bar from the 2019 season is exceptionally low, even if that's an unfair representation of O'Connell's abilities.

Still, it's hard to look at everything that has happened in the last week and think Haskins' development was atop the priority list.

Washington owner Dan Snyder hired Rivera to change the culture in Washington.

That's the priority. Period.

It's become obvious this week, as nearly all of the 2019 assistant coaches have been removed, most notably O'Connell.

Culture change ranks ahead of quarterback development, but it's also possible culture change will accelerate Haskins' development.

Asked what he wants from Haskins, Rivera didn't mince words.

"He's going to have to step up and become a leader. All the great ones have become leaders and they've become leaders whether they're rookies or they're 10-,12-year vets," the coach said. "You've got to step up, you've got to be where you need to be, you've got to do things you're supposed to do. That's all going to start with your offseason, how you prepare yourself, how do you get yourself ready."

Early on in the 2019 season, there was some question if Haskins understood the time commitment required for an NFL passer. It's also fair to ask if he was really even being told what to expect, as he mostly languished on the bench until Jay Gruden was fired in October.

Asked about Haskins' development later in the season, O'Connell talked about learning what it takes to be a professional. In an ESPN story, Haskins talked about the influence Alex Smith had, showing him what days to lift weights and what days to watch film.

All of those little things matter in the NFL, especially at the most important position in sports.

Rivera and his new staff will be watching for all the little things too. New quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese is famously detailed oriented, and he will demand the same from Haskins.

As much as the next few months will be slow on the Redskins calendar, for Haskins, they better not be.

The reality of the situation is Bruce Allen drafted him, and Bruce Allen is gone. Reports show that Snyder also loved Haskins, but if O'Connell's departure, along with Allen and long-time trainer Larry Hess, Snyder is letting Rivera run his own show.

Impress the new coach, and things should be fine, even if there is a veteran to compete against in OTAs and training camp.

Leave the coach wondering about leadership potential, and things could get interesting. There will be more starting-caliber free agent quarterbacks on the market this spring than normal, and that could mean real competition for Haskins. With Smith's $22 million salary on the books for 2020, the Redskins won't be able to afford much for a free agent signal caller, but that doesn't mean bargains won't be available.

And then there's the draft.

Odds are high that the Redskins take Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick. Right now it seems crazy not to, but the draft is more than four months away.

The Redskins front office are not Rivera guys, even if he's spoken highly of recent draft classes. Rivera did not take Haskins, and judging by comments, the coach is going to wait to form his opinion on the passer.

Could a quarterback like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Georgia's Jake Fromm interest Rivera? Remember, he's in charge now, and so far has been given free rein to overhaul the Washington organization. Maybe that means he wants his own QB.

It seems very far-fetched right now. Haskins looked quite good in his final six quarters of 2019 before an ankle injury ended his season prematurely.

Haskins is very likely the guy for 2020. More than likely really.

But last week there was no doubt that Haskins was the guy. A week later, and between Rivera's words and his actions, a little bit of doubt has emerged.

